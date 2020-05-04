Nigerian RnB Simisola Ogunleye, simply known as Simi has urged her fans to stay indoors if they can warning them that the people that eased the lockdown are inside their own homes or not exposed to the deadly coronavirus like the common man.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further advised that it is important to stay away from crowded areas off they must go out. ‘

“The people that eased the lockdown are inside…so nobody can love you like you love yourself. If you don’t have to be out, stay at home. Also, if you can avoid cash transactions, do so. Stay away from crowded areas. You’re not invincible.”

