Recall that the BBnaija season 5 kicked started on Sunday night as the housemates were unveiled.
Well, barely 24 hours following the start of the reality TV show, the first Head of House has been selected.
Who's killing their "Game On" @BetwayNigeria outfit? Choose your fave. #BBNaija #BBLiveBlog https://t.co/6xntJoI4n6 pic.twitter.com/swhgeJD8Za
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) July 20, 2020
Nengi became the first ever head of house in the BBNaija season 5 show.
She also nominated housemate, Wathoni as her deputy.
The observation/preparation for the HOH challenge is real…
There's no excuse for not winning!😄#BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/hVPMKQ3RE2
— DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 20, 2020
This comes after the 20 housemates were made to play series of games.
The Head Of House comes with the special room where the winner will stay for a week.
Recall that Nengi was in the news earlier after sources revealed that she is not 22 years as she claims.
Receipts of her last appearance on last pageantry contest show that she entered as at 23 year old but now in the BBNaija house as a 22-year-old lady.
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post