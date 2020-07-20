Recall that the BBnaija season 5 kicked started on Sunday night as the housemates were unveiled.

Well, barely 24 hours following the start of the reality TV show, the first Head of House has been selected.

Nengi became the first ever head of house in the BBNaija season 5 show.

She also nominated housemate, Wathoni as her deputy.

The observation/preparation for the HOH challenge is real… There's no excuse for not winning!😄#BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/hVPMKQ3RE2 — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 20, 2020

This comes after the 20 housemates were made to play series of games.

The Head Of House comes with the special room where the winner will stay for a week.

Recall that Nengi was in the news earlier after sources revealed that she is not 22 years as she claims.

Receipts of her last appearance on last pageantry contest show that she entered as at 23 year old but now in the BBNaija house as a 22-year-old lady.

HOT NOW