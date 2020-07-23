Recall that on Wednesday night, reports went viral on social media that alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi had been released from prison, well latest update has made it know that he was not released but transferred.

Reacting to the report, Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo reiterated that Hushpuppi has not been released from prison as she disclosed that he was only transferred.

She disclosed that his trial will be in Los Angeles.

“HushPuppi has NOT been released from prison. Pls focus and learn the American prison system. I told u 7/15/20 he was being transferred between prisons. MCC>US Marshals>CALIFORNIA prison. His trial will be in Los Angeles. The BOP will admit him again on website #SurvivingHushpuppi,” Kemi Olunloyo wrote.