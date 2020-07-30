Nigerian singer and Mavins recording artiste, Divine Ikubor, better by his stage name, Rema has declared his intentions to contest in the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. Some fans and followers of the “Ginger Me” singer probed him with questions and one of which he deemed necessary to answer was the one that asked him why he hasn’t enrolled into the Big Brother Naija show.

He’d shared a nice photo of himself on Instagram with his 6 packs much to the admiration of his female fans and one of them, a popular IG dancer quizzed him,

“Rema you have 6 packs why didn’t you go for Big Brother NAIJA.”

He replied saying, “2021.”

The Mavin artiste who hails from Edo State, sometimes involves his native language/vibes while making music and some critics pointed out they can’t make sense of what he says in his songs because of the native slang.

However, in a swift response to those critics, the ‘beamer’ crooner said that his lyrics, which he called his ‘Benin Lamba,’ are part of his Edo heritage which he will never be ashamed of celebrating.