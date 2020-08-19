TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

Accident victim to sue doctor for giving him blood to revive him when he was unconscious

Social Media drama
By OluA

A new drama has unfolded on social media as an accident victim threaten to sue a doctor who saved his life while he was on the verge of dying.

According to a user on Twitter, the man had an accident and was rushed to an hospital and had to be given blood and this revive his life as he became conscious.

However, things took a new turn when he became conscious as he plans to sue the doctor for giving him a blood which he noted was against his faith.

READ ALSO

UK-Based Nigerian doctor, Bukola Abubakar shares her success…

He tweeted:

“So this guy had an accident, almost lost his life, rushed to the hospital and was given some blood. He regained consciousness and became better”

“Now he wants to sue the doctor for giving him blood while he was unconscious, on the grounds that it’s against his faith”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious Mansion in a…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Slay Queen designs boyfriend’s ‘gbola’ on her birthday cake as she shows off…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays spiritual curse on…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her emotional…

Accident victim to sue doctor for giving him blood to revive him when he was…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Tonto Dike’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill flaunts rumoured girlfriend,…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply