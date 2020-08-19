Accident victim to sue doctor for giving him blood to revive him when he was unconscious

A new drama has unfolded on social media as an accident victim threaten to sue a doctor who saved his life while he was on the verge of dying.

According to a user on Twitter, the man had an accident and was rushed to an hospital and had to be given blood and this revive his life as he became conscious.

However, things took a new turn when he became conscious as he plans to sue the doctor for giving him a blood which he noted was against his faith.

