BBNaija Ike opens up on why him and his lover, Mercy no longer post each other on social media

Ex-BBNaija male housemate and model, Ike Onyeoma has revealed why he and his love entanglement and the winner of the past season of the reality show, Mercy Eke have reduced the frequency at which they post each other on social media.

He made it known that he is still romantically entangled with his babe, Mercy who he met while in the BBN house, but they are yet to make it official.

He revealed that he not putting Mercy’s pictures on his social media space and vice versa was a mere strategy to have their fans and brands strong.

The model also noted that they had been incredibly supportive of each other’s businesses as they intentionally reduced posting their pictures on their social media handles.