Bobrisky lashes out at men, says they are the reason he became a crossdresser

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has once again attack men on social media as he reveals one of the main reasons he left the group and join the female group.

The Instagram male barbie while reacting to the high rate of domestic violence in the country slammed those who love advising a lady to be patience in a marriage despite suffering from domestic violence.

Not too pleased with their advise, Bobrisky asked if they will resurrect the woman if she ends up dead adding that men of nowadays a stupid ‘He Goat’.

Bobrisky who couldn’t hide his displeasure noted that this is one of the reasons he had to become a cross-dresser.

