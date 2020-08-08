Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA
0

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead.

He died of COVID-19 complications, The Nation gathered.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun-East senatorial district between 2015 and 2019, died at First Cardiology Consultants, Lagos.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said the deceased would be sorely missed.

He tweeted: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID-19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”

Source: The Nation

