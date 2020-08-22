TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Church members beat the ‘devil’ with sticks (Video)

By OluA

In an undated video that has surfaced online and gone viral some members of a church can be seen beating the “devil and his demons” with sticks.

In the 30-second footage, the small crowd can be seen gathered in an open space profusely hitting the ground with sticks as a man standing in the centre can be heard urging them to beat harder.

While the location or the name of the church remained unknown, it is believed that they are beating the devil and his cohorts for the “calamity they have brought upon the world.”

Nigerian staff tells boss to transfer all her salary to a…

Task Force official uses the Bible to speak sense to a…

