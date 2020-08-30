Couple welcomes their first baby after three miscarriages (Photo)

A Nigerian couple finally has cause to rejoice following the arrival of a bouncing baby girl after three previous miscarriages.

View this post on Instagram Welcome baby Natasha with me ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @natasha_baby2020 #Freestyle_mah_baby A post shared by Daddy Natasha (@pascal.ezekiel) on Aug 19, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

The father of the child took to his social media page to share photos while announcing the good news to his followers.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, she wrote ;

After 3 miscarriages, God blessed I and my wife @success_bae1 with a baby girl @natasha_baby2020

This is my gift of life

God is alive and I’m grateful forever ❤️❤️❤️

See another photo below ;