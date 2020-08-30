TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

Couple welcomes their first baby after three miscarriages (Photo)

News
By Habeeb Bello
couples-baby-miscarriage

A Nigerian couple finally has cause to rejoice following the arrival of a bouncing baby girl after three previous miscarriages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Welcome baby Natasha with me ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @natasha_baby2020 #Freestyle_mah_baby

A post shared by Daddy Natasha (@pascal.ezekiel) on

READ ALSO

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

Nigerian woman gives birth to another baby 3 weeks later…

The father of the child took to his social media page to share photos while announcing the good news to his followers.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, she wrote ;

 

After 3 miscarriages, God blessed I and my wife @success_bae1 with a baby girl @natasha_baby2020
This is my gift of life
God is alive and I’m grateful forever ❤️❤️❤️

See another photo below ;

couples-baby-miscarriage

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🙏🙏 #freestyle_mah_baby

A post shared by Daddy Natasha (@pascal.ezekiel) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to…

Listen to the “recorded’ WhatsApp conversation between Davido and…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica…

Couple welcomes their first baby after three miscarriages (Photo)

Why I celebrate 35th birthday every year –Allwell Ademola

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses Wathoni infront…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More