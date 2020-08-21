TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me”, beautiful Lady cries out, over inability to get a suitor

News
By Habeeb Bello
suraiya

A Nigerian lady, identified as Surayya, has taken to Twitter to lament over her inability to get a suitor, after staying single for years.

suraya

According to Suraya, guys have been running away from her, and she doesn’t know why they are scared to talk to her.

She indicated her desire to get married soon, as she asked her fans if she isn’t beautiful enough.

In her words;

Am not getting any younger. I think, I need to get married, but I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me. Am I not beautiful?”.

surraya-tweet

