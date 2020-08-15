Kate Henshaw reveals why she doesn’t do giveaways like other celebrities

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA
Kate Henshaw

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has opened up on the main reason why she does not do giveaways on social media just like some top celebrities.

With top personalities in the world of entertainment known for gifting out cash gifts to their fans on social media, the beautiful screen diva took to micro blogging site, Twitter to advise fans who are waiting for such on her page.

According to Kate Henshaw, she worked hard for every dime she has and it will be her choice what she would do with her hard-earned money.

She noted that fans on her page will be treated with advice and motivational words that will keep them going but would never get giveaways.

She tweeted:

#No Apologies I work damn hard for every dime and it will be my choice what I do with my dough. If its giveaway you are after, wrong handle. Let me interact with those I have mutual interests with.. There are things money CAN’T buy! Have an awesome weekend

 

