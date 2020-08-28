Mercy Eke buys Venza for her sister, Promise, as birthday gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has bought her elder sister, Promise Eke a brand new Venza car for her birthday today.

Mercy took to her Instagram page to share photos and video of them celebrating the new whip with friends outside her house. Mercy also wrote sweet words for her, and prayed to always make her happy.

“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you @sweeryeke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

Watch video below

