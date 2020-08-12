Netflix lavish gifts worth millions to young comedian group, Ikorodu Bois (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian young talented group of comedians, Ikorodu Bois have been lavished with gifts worth millions of naira by American media services provider, Netflix.

Ikorodu Bois who have become a global talent after their thriller on blockbuster movies went viral on social media took to their official Twitter handle to share the joyous news with fans and followers.

The young talented comedians gave fans a view of the the package they’ve been sent by the media outlets as they appreciate them for inspiring and supporting their projects.

See video of Ikorodu Bois unboxing their gifts below:

