Rita Dominic calls for reopening of Cinemas across Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Rita Dominic has urged the Federal Government to reopen Cinemas across the country.

It would be recalled that Cinemas were locked in the country some months ago as part of the effort to curb further spread of Coronavirus.

With some public office now opening in the country, Rita Dominic took to her Instagram Page to call on the Government to do the needful by opening cinemas.

Sharing a clips of countries that have already opened their cinemas, Rita Dominic wrote:

“Major cinemas all over the world are already open. Reopen our cinemas.”