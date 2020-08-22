Video of a Nigerian pastor raising a dead woman ignites controversy (WATCH)

A video of a Nigerian Pastor raising a dead woman has ignited controversy and disbelief amongst viewers.

The pastor stirred up controversy after the video of him bringing a ‘dead woman’ in his church, back to life went viral.

A woman was spotted in a casket with whitish substance on her face as the Pastor prayed. Some members of the church were also spotted singing in the background before the woman who was being prayed for, leaped out of the casket.

This has stirred up a controversy on the internet as many people found it unbelievable and described the act as a “fake miracle”.

Watch Video: