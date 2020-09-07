BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica addresses disqualification in new video

Disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim has finally given her piece as to the events that led to her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday night in a new interview.

The actress in an interview with the organizers of the show on Monday, revealed how sorry and remorse she was after the face off with Laycon and other housemates on Saturday night. She tendered an apology to those she berated and also for letting her fans and loved ones down.

“I want to apologize to everybody who watched the show, all my supporters, fans, family and friends. I am very sorry for my actions, she said.

Going further in the interview, Erica described her stay in the house as an experience she’d relish for as long as possible. She listed her high moments which includes the task, Saturday night parties and of course Kiddawaya.

While addressing her relationship with Kidd, she revealed that she needs to learn to be alone and stop seeking validation from others. Erica gushed a lot about her stint with Kiddwaya in the house even though she isn’t sure if the feelings are requited.

Watch the full interview below: