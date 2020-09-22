TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Bobrisky blasts celebrities who insulted and looked down on him when he was a nobody(video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
bobrisky6

First class Nigerian slay king, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye, has taken to social media to mock Nigerian celebrities who insulted and looked down on him when he was still ‘up and coming’.

bobrisky

The Nigerian crossdresser, via a video posted on his Instagram page, bragged that he is now richer and have more Instagram followers than many of these celebrities, though he didn’t mention any names.

In his words ;

”Guys, if you notice me when I was becoming so famous,like about two to three years ago, a lot of celebrities insulted me, they looked down on me, but now I have them in the number of followers. They know themselves. I have a Bentlley, they don’t have any car.”

Watch the video below ;

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂😂 oh you think staying broke makes u holy ? Poverty go suck ur body dry. Everything is vanity 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222) on

