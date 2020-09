Check out photos from rapper Jesse Jagz’ wedding ceremony

Nigerian rapper, Jesse Garba Abaga, popularly known as Jesse Jagz, is officially married.

The music star tied the knot with his girlfriend, Tolu back in July at a private wedding ceremony.

Photos of the wedding surfaced on the Internet on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

According to the report via Pulse, the rapper’s team confirmed that the wedding took place back in July.

According to his team, the couple had a private wedding ceremony in Jos, Plateau state.