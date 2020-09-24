Forever thankful, love you boss – Wizkid remembers his root as he pays homage to Banky W, EME

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian international artiste, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid or Star Boy in a recent post via his Instagram handle expressed his gratitude to the men who changed his life forever.

Wizkid appreciated ace singer and actor, Banky W and his best friend, Tunde Demuren for transforming his life. He also expressed a special thanks to BankyW, saying he is forever grateful.

BankyW and Demuren unarguably paved way for Wizkid’s success after they signed him to their record label, Empire Mates Entertainment EME, in 2009.

Wizkid also showed his support for his former record label, EME, even though he has since launched his record label, Starboy Entertainment.


While thanking the duo the singer posted, “Thank you to these guys for changing my life @ Bankyw @ captdemuren. EME 4 ever.”

