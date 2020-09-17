TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as…

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the…

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their…

BBNaija: Gedoni welcomes Khafi back to Nigeria with kisses and…

Nigerians mock actress Anita Joseph for embarrassing herself…

Kids your age are already buying Ferraris for their parents – Daddy Freeze to those mocking their parents

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular media personnel, Daddy Freeze has reacted to social media users who have been insulting their parents because they couldn’t buy them Ferraris.

This comes after Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola yesterday but his three beautiful daughters Ferrari cars.

Following this, some social media users took to their handles to lash out at their parents.

READ ALSO

“Marriage does not define a great man’ – Daddy Freeze…

I didn’t intend to disrespect you – Daddy Freeze…

Daddy Freeze in his statement disclosed that there are kids already buying Ferraris for their parents.

He wrote, “Scroll left to see kids your age buying their parents Ferraris, before you insult your parents and mock their struggle to raise you.

~FRZ”

He urged them not to disrespect their parents over materials things.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

They Are Jealous and Bitter – Nigerians Spot Vee And Neo’s Reaction…

Kiddwaya opens up on the truth behind the lady trending online as his girlfriend

Popular Club owner , Lascatter, exposed by wife for sexually molesting their…

BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

BBNaija: If I had won the N85m I wouldn’t have given Erica a dime — KiddWaya…

Meet BBNaija Dorathy’s sister, Ruth, who looks nothing like her (Photos)

BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica reach new agreement on their relationship status

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Any man that wants PS5 is unserious with his life” – Nigerian Lady claims

No money is too small – Kiddwaya responds to those asking why he was in…

Popular Nollywood veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu, is dead

Kids your age are already buying Ferraris for their parents – Daddy Freeze…

“I wish Wizkid was my only son” – Nigerian Dad claps back at son for comparing…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

She’s a liar and a gold-digger — Night life King, La Scatter reacts to sexual…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More