Kids your age are already buying Ferraris for their parents – Daddy Freeze to those mocking their parents

Popular media personnel, Daddy Freeze has reacted to social media users who have been insulting their parents because they couldn’t buy them Ferraris.

This comes after Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola yesterday but his three beautiful daughters Ferrari cars.

Following this, some social media users took to their handles to lash out at their parents.

Daddy Freeze in his statement disclosed that there are kids already buying Ferraris for their parents.

He wrote, “Scroll left to see kids your age buying their parents Ferraris, before you insult your parents and mock their struggle to raise you.

~FRZ”

He urged them not to disrespect their parents over materials things.