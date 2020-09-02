TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they…

Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky…

Kylie Jenner, Kanye West top Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities for 2020

Entertainment
By OluA

Forbes has released its annual Top 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities List, with the stars collectively raking in a reported $6.1 billion before taxes, a $200 million drop from 2019.

The magazine published the list on Monday and Kylie Jenner together with her brother-in-law, Kanye West, topped the list, raking in $590 million and $170 million respectively.

The 23-year-old Entrepreneur made US$590 million due to the 51 percent sale of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty Inc.

READ ALSO

Sinach nominated for 2020 Dove Awards alongside Kirk…

Kanye West officially lists Michelle Tidball as his vice…

Also, West who is already a billionaire earned a cool $170 million after making most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Others who made up the Top 5 include tennis player Roger Federer who earned $106 million, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who raked in $105 million, and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi $104 million.

Here is the complete list of Top 20 stars who made Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List 2020:

1. Kylie Jenner: $590 million

2. Kanye West: $170 million

3. Roger Federer: $106 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo: $105 million

5. Lionel Messi: $104 million

6. Tyler Perry: $97 million

7. Neymar: $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern: $90 million

9. LeBron James: $88.2 million

10. Dwayne Johnson: $87.5 million

11. Rush Limbaugh: $85 million

12. Ellen DeGeneres: $84 million

13. Bill Simmons: $82.5 million

14. Elton John: $81 million

15. James Patterson: $80 million

16. Stephen Curry $74.4M

17. Ariana Grande $72M

18. Ryan Reynolds $71.5M

19. Gordon Ramsay $70M

20. Jonas Brother $68.5M

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Kylie Jenner, Kanye West top Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities for 2020

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Young photographer narrates how his Covid-19 status saved him from Oyo State…

34-year-old Pastor who rapes underage girls during deliverance arrested

Trending video: Nigerian Lady and her friends beat up their friend, for dating…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing who was a strong supporter body shames and…

Media Personality, Betty Irabor recounts how she battled depression for 8 years

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More