Kylie Jenner, Kanye West top Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities for 2020

Forbes has released its annual Top 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities List, with the stars collectively raking in a reported $6.1 billion before taxes, a $200 million drop from 2019.
The magazine published the list on Monday and Kylie Jenner together with her brother-in-law, Kanye West, topped the list, raking in $590 million and $170 million respectively.
The 23-year-old Entrepreneur made US$590 million due to the 51 percent sale of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty Inc.
READ ALSO
Also, West who is already a billionaire earned a cool $170 million after making most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.
Others who made up the Top 5 include tennis player Roger Federer who earned $106 million, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who raked in $105 million, and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi $104 million.
Here is the complete list of Top 20 stars who made Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List 2020:
1. Kylie Jenner: $590 million
2. Kanye West: $170 million
3. Roger Federer: $106 million
4. Cristiano Ronaldo: $105 million
5. Lionel Messi: $104 million
6. Tyler Perry: $97 million
7. Neymar: $95.5 million
8. Howard Stern: $90 million
9. LeBron James: $88.2 million
10. Dwayne Johnson: $87.5 million
11. Rush Limbaugh: $85 million
12. Ellen DeGeneres: $84 million
13. Bill Simmons: $82.5 million
14. Elton John: $81 million
15. James Patterson: $80 million
16. Stephen Curry $74.4M
17. Ariana Grande $72M
18. Ryan Reynolds $71.5M
19. Gordon Ramsay $70M
20. Jonas Brother $68.5M
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES