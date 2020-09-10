Lady laments after she ordered for meat pie but instead of beef, found something different inside(Photo)

A lady identified as Apari Joy Oge, disappointed, laments after purchasing a meat pie but instead of the meat pie she paid for, she was sold a “macaroni pie”.

The snack was supposed to be filled with beef but to her utmost surprise, was filled with macaroni instead.

The distraught lady took photos of the pie and shared it on her Facebook account writing;

“This is the highest level of corruption ever.

After a hectic day yesterday, I ordered for meat pie and a bottle of cold Malt to enable me calm down those soldiers in my stomach. Getting home, I realize I’ve been deceived. I was given MACARONI PIE instead of MEAT PIE and this has killed my appetite for pastries.”