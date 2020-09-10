TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified…

Lady laments after she ordered for meat pie but instead of beef, found something different inside(Photo)

News
By Habeeb Bello
macaroni-meat-pie

A lady identified as Apari Joy Oge,  disappointed, laments after purchasing a meat pie but instead of the meat pie she paid for, she was sold a “macaroni pie”.

david-2

The snack was supposed to be filled with beef but to her utmost surprise, was filled with macaroni instead.

The distraught lady took photos of the pie and shared it on her Facebook account writing;

 

“This is the highest level of corruption ever.
After a hectic day yesterday, I ordered for meat pie and a bottle of cold Malt to enable me calm down those soldiers in my stomach. Getting home, I realize I’ve been deceived. I was given MACARONI PIE instead of MEAT PIE and this has killed my appetite for pastries.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon outside the…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Viewers votes doesn’t count’ – Tacha reveals the unknown about BBNaija

I will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos – Lady says

Lady laments after she ordered for meat pie but instead of beef, found something…

With her 24-year-old daughter married, Actress Genevieve Nnaji discloses why she…

After saving N1000 notes daily since Feb., distraught lady breaks her piggy box…

Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates wife in the most romantic way as she turns a year…

Nigerians React As Destiny Etiko Declares Her Love For Pete Edochie With A Kiss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More