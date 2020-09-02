Pastor Adeboye buys new helicopter (Photo)

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has acquired a new helicopter.

The aircraft said to have arrived in Nigeria two weeks ago is marked ‘5N-EAA’ representing ‘Enoch Adejare Adeboye’, Church Gist reports on Wednesday.

The helicopter is currently parked at the hangar called Bishop Davido Oyedepo’s Dominion Aviation Center at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

A source at the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed to PM news that Adeboye is currently building his own hangar to be named Emmanuel.