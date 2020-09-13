TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

”Speed Kills” – Bestman mourns groom who died three days after wedding ceremony

News
By Habeeb Bello
best-man-groom-accident-delta

The best man to the groom who died in an accident just days after his wedding, has finally broken silence on the unfortunate accident.

 

Sleek, took to his whatsapp status to advise Nigerians on the negative effect of over-speeding.

best-man-groom-accident-delta

READ ALSO

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her…

Groom keeps bride waiting in church and goes to fix DStv for…

He wrote ;

 

Sept 5th was the happiest day of my life I watched my son get married, it was a movie, sept 8th I survived the accident that killed my boy, life is short. I have only one advice for everyone reading this.

Speed Kills.

I will always love you my boy, till we meet in Valhalla.

best-man-groom-accident-delta

According to reports, Rex Ebube Amatu was trying to overtake a car stopped by some policemen at a police-check point when a tipper rammed into him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

”Speed Kills” – Bestman mourns groom who died three days after wedding ceremony

‘What most young men can do, my 81-year-old husband can do better’ —…

Just after his eviction, Kiddwaya opens up on his true feelings for Nengi and…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Prince evicted, says he wants Ebuka to be his mentor

#BBNaija: I want a man like Ozo – Uriel Oputa gives reasons

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More