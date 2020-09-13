”Speed Kills” – Bestman mourns groom who died three days after wedding ceremony

The best man to the groom who died in an accident just days after his wedding, has finally broken silence on the unfortunate accident.

Sleek, took to his whatsapp status to advise Nigerians on the negative effect of over-speeding.

He wrote ;

Sept 5th was the happiest day of my life I watched my son get married, it was a movie, sept 8th I survived the accident that killed my boy, life is short. I have only one advice for everyone reading this. Speed Kills. I will always love you my boy, till we meet in Valhalla.

According to reports, Rex Ebube Amatu was trying to overtake a car stopped by some policemen at a police-check point when a tipper rammed into him.