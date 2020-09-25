You will lick, tell her to sit on your face but you can’t wash pant – Popular social media influencer says as he reacts to Neo washing Vee’s pants

Nigerian born-UK-based twitter influencer and doctor by profession, Olufunmilayo has also reacted to the video of BBNaija Neo washing the panties of his lover Vee.

Neo who was captured on camera washing the panties of Vee has caused chaos on social media as many users have relayed their reactions to the issue. While others were of the opinion that he’s a fool, others also say it’s out of love.

The Nigerian-UK-born doctor Olufunmilayo has reacted to the video. According to him, there’s nothing wrong with a man washing the panties of his woman because men do more disgusting stuff with their women so washing of panties is not disgusting as many have described it to be.