TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo,…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours…

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts…

If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Mr Ibu…

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals…

BBNaija’s Leo DaSilva recounts how his car bumper was stolen while driving in Lagos

Entertainment
By OluA

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo DaSilva has recounted how he was a victim of a sad event which took place while he was driving in Lagos.

 

The model and former reality TV star took to his Twitter handle recently to share how he was hit by a soldier man with a bike, causing his bumper to fall. He shared that when he reversed to retrieve the part of his car, another car driver stopped and stole the bumper.

A quite disappointed Leo prayed for the bumper-thief, saying he hopes what he stole will solve his problems in life.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus pandemic has really revealed the countries that…

He wrote on his Twitter page,

This Lagos is just a jungle, soldier and his bike hit my bumper.
Bumper fell on the road.
As I was reversing to pick it, another Camry stopped and stole the bumper. I just hope the bumper will solve that guys problem in life.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

She is not crazy and her outburst is not over a case of domestic violence…

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth to a set of…

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

And you are a mother, shame on you – Wizkid blasts president Buhari’s aide…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Remember that these same ‘lazy’ Nigerian youth went out of their way to promote…

Veteran Actress, Olanrewaju Hassan ‘Iya Awero’ celebrates 70th…

Lazy Nigerian youth! Stay home and be waiting for me – Tacha to fan who…

I am saving money for your dowry – Fan proposes to Kate Henshaw (photo)

BBNaija’s Leo DaSilva recounts how his car bumper was stolen while driving in…

Man drowns in a river while trying to retrieve $20 note he mistakenly dropped

Na your Oga you dey call BRO? – reactions as Davido’s new signee, Liya called…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More