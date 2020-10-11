EndSARs: “If you’re dating a lawmaker, talk to your boo – Etinosa

Social media influencer and filmmaker, Etinosa Idemudia has encouraged anyone in the reach of communication with elected personnel in the government should help in the cause of #EndSARs protest.

The #EndSARs movement that has been on since Thursday sprung as a result of incessant harassment and extortion of Nigerian youths by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squads, SARs.

Etinosa in a post via Instagram advised that those who have connections with lawmakers in the country should do their best in lending a voice on the #EndSARs protest.

“As a holier than thou nation i know we don’t like this particular topic but it may be an underrated source of solution.

While protestors are on the street doing what they know best, we who have bottom power should please use it too. We must not spare any avenue to bring a lasting solution to police brutality as it affects us all.

“Having said this, please, if you know you are married/dating an elected or appointed leader or law maker please we know ourselves, please talk to your boo. Let’s all talk to our boo. Be like Esther in the Bible. Our solution may be in the middle. Cheers.” She wrote.