TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

Cossy Orjiakor Joins #EndSARS protest in Lagos (Video)

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts expensive bus and N24M wristwatch gifts from hubby Ned Nwoko (video)

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share videos of the expensive wristwatch and luxury bus gifts she got from her hubby, Ned Nwoko.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 18, 2020, where she shared videos of her new gifts.

“Meet my four-wheel plane…Also, a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch…love you, baby ❤️❤️ u are so extra 🙈🙈 @princenednwoko,” she captioned the videos.

READ ALSO

I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church? Reactions as usher…

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars protesters

Protest will give ladies husband this year more than Shiloh – Actress…

Checkout Floyd Mayweather’s highly expensive car collection (video)

Army launches ‘Crocodile Smile’ as #EndSARS protests spread to more cities

US 2020 Election: Kourtney Kardashian endorses Kanye West for President

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More