I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts expensive bus and N24M wristwatch gifts from hubby Ned Nwoko (video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share videos of the expensive wristwatch and luxury bus gifts she got from her hubby, Ned Nwoko.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 18, 2020, where she shared videos of her new gifts.

“Meet my four-wheel plane…Also, a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch…love you, baby ❤️❤️ u are so extra 🙈🙈 @princenednwoko,” she captioned the videos.