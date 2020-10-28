Khloe Kardashian confirms positive coronavirus test after ‘vomiting and shaking’

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, after she suffered from “vomiting” and “shaking”.

The reality star, 36, announced she had contracted the virus in a recently released clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While isolating in her Los Angeles home, the mum-of-one confirmed she was suffering from Covid in the clip, recording footage of herself as she opened up about her experience of the deadly virus.

She said: “Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

She went on: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache.

“I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

She added: “Let me tell you, that s**t is real.”

Her sister Kim Kardashian spoke out in the KUWTK episode, expressing her fears for Khloe’s health after learning she had fallen ill.

Suspecting Khloe had contracted Covid-19, Kim said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick.

“That really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Kim already had an experience of the threat of coronavirus after her husband Kanye West tested positive for the virus earlier this year.

The reality star, who recently turned 40, had revealed to Grazia magazine that she single-handedly restored her husband Kanye West to health after he contracted Covid-19 back in February. Kanye also told Forbes about his Coronavirus diagnosis.

As the newly-released KUWTK footage was filmed months ago, Khloe has since recovered from Covid-19.

Khloe’s revelation is due to air on the current series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs weekly on E!