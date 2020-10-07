Remember that these same ‘lazy’ Nigerian youth went out of their way to promote you – Reno Omokri to Tacha

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian writer and political critic, Reno Omokri, has reacted to a statement by former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha during her exchange with a fan on social media.

The fan had expressed disappointment that Tacha did not lead any protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) menace which has been rocking the country.

However, while responding to the individual, Tacha called him a lazy youth for waiting for her to take action on his behalf.

Reno Omokri in his statement reminded Tacha about how the same set of people whom she described as being lazy threw their support behind her on her journey to becoming famous.

“That may well be true. But remember that these same ‘lazy’ Nigerian youth went out of their way to promote you from obscurity to prosperity.”

Omokri also urged the reality star to remain humble considering the peculiar nature of her rise to fame.

 

