Entertainment
By San
“Stay Away From My Family And Marriage” – Chacha Eke Blasts Her Brother For Lying, flaunts baby bump (Video)

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has sent a stern warning to her brother Aik Eke who came out to inform the public about the health status of his sister.

The actress has been in the news for some days after she took to her Instagram page to announce the breakdown of her marriage. She was later rushed to the hospital after she suffered a relapse.

In a recent video shared by the actress, she explained herself to her fans and revealed some hidden secrets of her marriage, childhood, and her relationship with her siblings to the public. Chacha Faani disclosed that she always has crises anytime she gets pregnant.

Clearing the air about her marriage, she stated that she isn’t leaving her marriage. She also warned her brother Aik to stay away from her family and marriage and face his own life. She also stated that it’s been ages since she saw her brother and that she is having issues with family even before she married.

