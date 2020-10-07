Stop exhausting yourself trying to change your husband – Adaeze Yobo to women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lifestyle
By OluA

Adaeze Yobo, the wife of former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo recently took to her social media account to share to advise  married women who are trying hard to change their husbands.

 

Adaeze in an Instagram post advised women to stop exhausting themselves in an attempt to change their spouses.

 

She encouraged them to focus their energy on themselves and their purpose instead, reassuring them that he would catch up.

She wrote,

I don’t know which wife needs to hear this, but “Stop exhausting yourself trying to change your spouse”

Focus on you and fulfill your own God-ordained responsibility. he’ll catch up.” ❤

 

