Tertiary institutions in Enugu to be reopened October 12

ENUGU State government has directed all private and public tertiary institutions to reopen as from October 12, 2020. The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze conveyed this in a statement.

The decision was taken “following the consensus reached with the management of tertiary institutions in Enugu State after series of consultations and the gracious approval of Enugu State government”.

It added that state government also directed the management of each institution to announce the specific date of resumption of academic activities “when the approved guidelines for COVID-19 have been met”.

The statement added: “The State Ministry of Education has set up a monitoring team to ensure that every institution abides by the approved guidelines for safe operations in our schools.