TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags…

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi…

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry…

BBNaija: Some of the pictures you didn’t get to see at the…

‘It is not real’-Laycon’s unbelievable…

Tertiary institutions in Enugu to be reopened October 12

News
By Olabisi Jonathan
Enugu state amidst neighboring state

ENUGU State government has directed all private and public tertiary institutions  to reopen as from October 12, 2020.

The  Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze  conveyed this in a statement.

The decision was taken “following the consensus reached with the management of tertiary institutions in Enugu State after series of consultations and the gracious approval of Enugu State government”.

It added that state government also directed the management of each institution to announce the specific date of resumption of academic activities “when the approved guidelines for COVID-19 have been met”.

READ ALSO

Warning strike imminent, SSANU, NASU

9-year-old child tests positive for Coronavirus in Enugu

The statement added: “The State Ministry of Education has set up a monitoring team to ensure that every institution abides by the approved guidelines for safe operations in our schools.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi reveals

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo discloses Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya’s source of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

No casualties in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

Real Bride reacts to DJ Cuppy, Anthony Joshua wedding photoshop

Warning strike imminent, SSANU, NASU

Blackface slams Wizkid over his tweet to Pres. Buhari

Lagos housing scheme: Over 2,400 get homes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More