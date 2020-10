They messed with the wrong generation – Mr. P says as he joins #EndSARS protest (Video)

Nigerian singer and member of the defunct Psquare group, Peter Okoye also known as Mr. P joined the Endsars protest.

In a viral video, the musician was heard saying “they messed with the wrong generation mehn…

Mr. P was joined by Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo popularly known as Nino B and BBnaija Prince.

Watch video below;