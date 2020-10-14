We’re always there for each other – Nabila Fash says as she hails Caroline Danjuma after she was called out by her ‘estranged’ husband, Oritsefemi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nabila Fash in a recent post on Instagram has hailed actress Caroline Danjuma after she was called out by her ‘estranged’ husband, Oritsefemi who accused her of being behind their marital crisis.

Sharing a photo of Caroline who she described as her “sister”, Nabila relished some of their memories together. She also asked her followers to say a prayer for the actress and also thank her.

Nabila wrote;

In the journey of life, there are people we must not take for granted!
We have cried, fought, laughed, gone crazy together. Yet we are always there for each other.
Thank you for holding my hands, praying with me, being my sister and making me smile always.
We have a story, and it’s a beautiful story.
Thank you is not enough

Everyone please say a prayer for my sister and tell her thank you for me.

