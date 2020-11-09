Fani Kayode claims Kamala Harris is Jezebel, see his reason 

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode in a recent statement has described the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Biblical Jezebel who was known for her wickedness and worship of foreign gods.

Fani-Kayode who has been outspoken about his support for the Trump Presidency in a tweet via his handle claimed the Joe Biden/Harris Presidency was a Satanic one.

“I know Jezebel when I see her. Look into Kamalla’s eyes. Kaballa + Kundalini = Kamalla. Biden is a puppet and a smokescreen. “A Biden presidency is a Kamalla Presidency. A Kamalla Presidency is Satan’s Presidency. May God deliver,” the ex-minister wrote.

Harris is the first woman, first black person and the first person of Southeast Asian descent to become US vice president-elect.