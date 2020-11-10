Tiwa Savage recounts how she once begged Banky W to sign her

Popular Nigerian female artiste, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage in a recent statement spoke about her rise to fame.

The mother of one, shared the challenges she faced at the beginning of her music career, during a recent interview with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Tiwa Savage revealed that several music labels refused to sign her at the beginning of her career. She also disclosed that one of the music labels that refused to give her a chance at the time was Banky W’s ‘EME’.

She said;