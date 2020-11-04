TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


US Elections: Two young Nigerians, Esther Agbaje, Oye Owolewa win US Legislative seats

News
By San

Nigerian born Oye Owolewa has been elected as a shadow Representative out of the District of Columbia at the US congress in the current US Elections.

The 31-Year-Old from Kwara, who holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Pharmacy from the North-Eastern University, Boston, contested on the platform of the Democratic Party as a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) House of Representative member out of the District of Columbia (DC).

This was disclosed by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle early on Wednesday morning.

It tweeted, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”

Another Nigerian, Ms Esther Agbaje has been elected into the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday’s United States general elections.

Agbaje won by a landslide, scoring a total of 17,396 votes, which represents 74.7% of the total ballots cast.

