TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Nollywood Actor Akah Nnani and wife, Claire set to become parents

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani and his wife, Claire have revealed that they will soon become parents.

Taking to Instagram to make this announcement, the couple shared a video that portrayed that the pregnancy is a Christmas present to them.

Captioning the video, the couple wrote;

READ ALSO

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries…

‘If you want to make it in 2021, don’t expect…

“Nothing surpasses how amazing this Christmas has been for us, we have the Best Christmas Gift ever and we want to share some with you guys.. Sending you love from us all”

Watch the video below;

Fans of Akah Nnani and his wife have stormed their comment section to drop their congratulatory messages. See some comments below;

@shammmyyy___ wrote “Congratulations my people!!!!”

@dee_monyei wrote “Whoooohoooo!!!! Congratulations guys”

@_adedara wrote “Huge congratulations, so happy for you guys . Best news ever”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, pens down appreciation post to her him…

Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija –…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017”…

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire Nigerian music…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More