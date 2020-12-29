Nollywood Actor Akah Nnani and wife, Claire set to become parents

Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani and his wife, Claire have revealed that they will soon become parents.

Taking to Instagram to make this announcement, the couple shared a video that portrayed that the pregnancy is a Christmas present to them.

Captioning the video, the couple wrote;

“Nothing surpasses how amazing this Christmas has been for us, we have the Best Christmas Gift ever and we want to share some with you guys.. Sending you love from us all”

Watch the video below;

Fans of Akah Nnani and his wife have stormed their comment section to drop their congratulatory messages. See some comments below;

@shammmyyy___ wrote “Congratulations my people!!!!”

@dee_monyei wrote “Whoooohoooo!!!! Congratulations guys”

@_adedara wrote “Huge congratulations, so happy for you guys . Best news ever”