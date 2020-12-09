Ooni of Ife finally meets his new born prince (Photos)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has welcomed his new born prince to the palace in Ile Ife.

This comes as photos of the monarch meeting his son surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

The king was seen in a cheerful mood as he welcomed his prince to the palace.

See also: Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after wasting her time for 8 Years

Taking to Twitter to share images of the ceremony, the Ooni wrote;

“Today, I welcomed our prince Tadenikowo Adesoji Aderemi Eri-Ifeoluwasimi and the mother to the palace of Ile Oodua. The almighty will exalt him and divinely make him the best.”

Recall that Oba Ogunwusi, in a statement last month unveiled the name of his son during the eighth day celebration at his palace.