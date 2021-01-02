TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral…

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being…

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020…

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears…

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit…

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American…

BBNaija’s Ka3na finally showcases her husband on his birthday

My fears are gone – BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd…

Don Davis finally tells his story about Deeper Life saga (video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

Earlier on reports went viral that parents of 11-year-old, Don-Davies, JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro Uyo, were demanding the sum of one hundred million naira compensation for the inhuman torture their son was allegedly subjected to in the school.

However, in a latest video shared on Facebook, the mother of the young boy has debunked the reports as she disclosed that all she was demanding for is justice for him.

See also: Chimamanda Adichie speaks on why she stopped attending Catholic Churches in Nigeria (video)

READ ALSO

Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to…

He went on to speak on his experience at the school.

Watch video below;

Watch video of him sharing his experience below;

Click here.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being single at 40

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

‘This Is why I don’t respond to insults’: Yul Edochie shares…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ozo makes Nengi shed uncontrollable tears on her birthday

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in…

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

I didn’t date her – Dangote allegedly denies first American mistress, begs…

Don Davis finally tells his story about Deeper Life saga (video)

Another American mistress exposes Dangote’s buttocks in viral video

Chimamanda Adichie speaks on why she stopped attending Catholic Churches in…

EndSARS : Oba Rilwan Akinolu returns to palace two months after mob invasion

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates being the first lawyer from his clan…

Money rains as BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd birthday in style with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More