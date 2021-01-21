Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second Gentleman” of the US

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

Douglas Emhoff, who is an American lawyer and husband to Vice Pres. Kamala Harris has become the first-ever Second Gentleman of the United States of America.

He’s been praised as a man who is breaking gender stereotypes. To confirm his support for his wife, Emhoff has made some changes to his social media account.

A day before inauguration day, Emhoff took to Twitter to write: “As tomorrow approaches and I prepare to take on the role of @SecondGentleman, I have a growing sense of responsibility. But I know we wouldn’t be here without the support of so many—family, friends, and beyond.

“Thank you for being in our corner as we take on this next chapter.”

He also said in an interview with GQ: “I might be the first Second Gentleman, but I don’t want to be the last.”

Though he has his own personal Twitter account with a bio that reads, “Devoted dad. Proud husband to @KamalaHarris. Advocate for justice and equality,” he has also created a new bio for his new role.

The new account has the Twitter handle @SecondGentleman and the bio has just been changed to read: “Second Gentleman of the United States. Devoted dad. Proud husband to @VP Kamala Harris.”

