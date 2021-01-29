TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Regina Daniels Celebrates Co-Wife On Her Birthday

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nollywood actress and wife of a billionaire Regina Daniels has wished her co-wife. Laila Charani a happy birthday.

Laila Charani turns 30 years today and has taken to her page to share stunning photos and videos of herself celebrating the birthday with loved ones. The co-wife of Laila Charani, Regina also took to her Instagram story to celebrate her.

This won’t be the first time the billionaire wives will show solidarity with each other as Laila was a notable figure that helped Regina during her gestation period. Laila alongside Regina’s friends organised a surprise push party for her and she stood by her after childbirth.

See the love message Regina penned down for her co-wife below:

