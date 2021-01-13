TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their…

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ –…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing…

The story behind the ”Stingy Men Association of Nigeria”

Social Media drama
By Olumide

The past few days have seen a trend in the creation of different associations on social media with the popular one being the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria SMAN.

A lot of men, as well as male celebrities which include the likes of Don Jazzy, Mr Eazi, Praiz among others, have joined this movement and it’s still trending massively online.

However, there seems to be a story behind the movement as a Twitter user, @StingyMenPro recently revealed the story and reasons behind the movement.

READ ALSO

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men…

He wrote;

STORY BEHIND #STINGYMENASSOCIATIONOFNIGERIA

The movement went viral in just few days and many people don’t know the reasons or cause of this gallant movement.

I would be very brief as all points count.

Nigerian ladies are found of doing nothing than cashing out from men. They are seriously jobless. Nowadays, in Nigeria �� most ladies are into #olosho just because of their high expenses.

They want to drive exotic cars, apply expensive creams, wear most timely and expensive clothes, fix expensive wigs and live in world most expensive houses without having a good paying job.
Where do you think all these expensive stuffs are coming from?
They are coming from the so called God Fearing Men.

Men would work tirednessly and one olosho would come and claim his wealth.

Honestly speaking, it is very annoying.

Men are now trying to avoid these crazy shits this new year 2021 as the previous year taught us great lessons of life.

Imagine a lady who would have collected huge sum of money from a guy just to come and visit him but would later resist and still go visit another man.

He also advises ladies to stop selling their bodies for money and that they should be very hardworking this year.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their 9months old son

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans mock Nengi over…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The story behind the ”Stingy Men Association of Nigeria”

Lady sparks reaction after sharing a photo taken with her mother 10 years ago

Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV as birthday…

“If it didn’t close in Unilag, it can’t close now” – Troll savagely tells Toke…

Run from high maintenance women – Reno Omokri urges men

Man Dies After Being Set Ablaze By His 18-year Old Girlfriend In Benue State.

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More