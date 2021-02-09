How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to discard stories of him buying her a Prado Jeep

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Instagram blogger, Gostlover has reported that top blogs have been paid to discard the controversial story surrounding the purchase of Destiny Etiko’s Prado Jeep.

Ever since the Nollywood actress announced on her social media that she added a new ride to her garage, reports have made the rounds about an alleged oil tycoon Tien Jack-Rich purchasing the luxury vehicle for her.

Destiny Etiko as well as the businessman tied to her, have both denied the allegations but moves to quell the rumours have been allegedly made as top blogs like Instablog and Tunde Ednut have been reportedly paid a huge amount of money.

Gistlover taking to Twitter shared screenshots of a conversation with an agent who allegedly gave the news outlet a blank cheque to fill after refusing the initial sum of N500,000.

See the conversation below:

