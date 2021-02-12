‘I no be your mate, I was gay before you were Born’ – Drama as Uche Maduagwu drags Bolu Okupe

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has fired back at Bolu Okupe, son of ex-presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, after the latter on Thursday, February 11, asked the actor not to make a joke of the LGBTQ community in Nigeria.
Bolu in a video he shared on his timeline told Uche Maduagwu not to make a mockery of the gay community in Nigeria after his coming out as a gay man.
Uche in a clap back warned Bolu, informing him that he has been gay even before Bolu was born.
He wrote;
”Dear bolu my P.A just showed me your post, firstly I no be your age mate I have been gay before you were born secondly being gay is not about what we put on its who we are from the soul to the mind”
