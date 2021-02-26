MI Abaga, Vector end beef with collabo

Finally, it looks like the beef between two of Nigeria’s biggest rappers Vector and MI Abaga has come to an end.

This comes as the two confirmed a collaboration track titled ‘Crown of Clay’.

This was announced by both rappers via their Twitter handles on Thursday.

Announcing the collaboration, Vector wrote: “You know what to do to your post notification. #CrownOfClay.”

You know what to do to your post notification. ❤️🐍❤️#CrownOfClay pic.twitter.com/dv6TXLbDmN — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) February 25, 2021

his part, MI wrote: “Crown of Clay. V & M. Soon.”

Crown of Clay. V & M Soon pic.twitter.com/6IkZTPTKOz — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) February 25, 2021

Vector and MI Abaga had a serious beef in 2019 as they dropped diss tracks against each other and it was one of the interesting moments in the industry as they had numerous music lovers focused on them.

The new collaboration has been welcomed by fans and many can’t wait to listen to the new jam.