MI Abaga, Vector end beef with collabo

Entertainment
By Olumide
Finally, it looks like the beef between two of Nigeria’s biggest rappers Vector and MI Abaga has come to an end.

This comes as the two confirmed a collaboration track titled ‘Crown of Clay’.

This was announced by both rappers via their Twitter handles on Thursday.

Announcing the collaboration, Vector wrote: “You know what to do to your post notification. #CrownOfClay.”

his part, MI wrote: “Crown of Clay. V & M. Soon.”

Vector and MI Abaga had a serious beef in 2019 as they dropped diss tracks against each other and it was one of the interesting moments in the industry as they had numerous music lovers focused on them.

The new collaboration has been welcomed by fans and many can’t wait to listen to the new jam.

