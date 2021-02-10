People now pay to have what they used to mock me about – Eriata Ese

Former BBNaija housemate and actress, Eriata Ese in a latest statement bragged about her God-given endowments.

According to Eriata Ese in a post via her Instagram page, she recounted the days when people used to mock her for her body shape.

In her words:

”I remember when people use to bully me about my lips, teeth and breast  They’ll either call me kpomor lips, rabbit teeth or breastina/ breastilola or Bobbi blessing(blessing is my first name)  never for once did I let it get to me coz I’ve always had the mindset of “ I didn’t create myself, you mock me; you mock God” . Many years down the line pple now pay to have this same things pple laughed at me for having ‍♀️ I serve a living God everything is finally working for my Good 殺 #loveyourself”