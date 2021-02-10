TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

People now pay to have what they used to mock me about – Eriata Ese

Entertainment
By Olumide

Former BBNaija housemate and actress, Eriata Ese in a latest statement bragged about her God-given endowments.

According to Eriata Ese in a post via  her Instagram page, she recounted the days when people used to mock her for her body shape.

In her words:

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Cindy laments on how a friend blocked her…

It’s easier to make motivational speeches when life…

”I remember when people use to bully me about my lips, teeth and breast  They’ll either call me kpomor lips, rabbit teeth or breastina/ breastilola or Bobbi blessing(blessing is my first name)  never for once did I let it get to me coz I’ve always had the mindset of “ I didn’t create myself, you mock me; you mock God” . Many years down the line pple now pay to have this same things pple laughed at me for having ‍♀️ I serve a living God everything is finally working for my Good 殺 #loveyourself”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

3 Young Nigerian Creatives Bag N2million From the Amber Energy in Your Hustle…

Ini Edo reveals the secret to her glowing brown skin and young look

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He Calls Off The…

Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos ahead of her 32nd…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More