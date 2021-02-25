Rapper – Vector advises single women on how to handle men who won’t stop touching them

Populate Nigerian rapper, Vector the Viper has advised ladies on what to do about men who would stop touching them.

This comes after the recent increase in allegations of sexual assault among women which has continued to generate concerns among Nigerians.

Reacting to the issue in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Vector said the use of tasers by women would go a long way in tackling the scourge.

Dear single woman, if men won’t stop touching you, get a taser. Make sure it’s one of those that doubles as another thing (like keyholder). The results will be shocking henceforth. If he say na mistake, you self go say you no know when e shock am,” he wrote.